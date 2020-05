Fauci: Football possible with ample testing Monday, 11 May 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

A renowned expert in the field of infectious disease, Dr. Anthony Fauci is unable to envision players getting back on the football field any time soon. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Alberto Aguayo RT @Reuters: Fauci: Football possible with ample testing https://t.co/JfgBQqk5js https://t.co/RY0mJjdtno 9 minutes ago Canoe Fauci: Football possible with ample testing https://t.co/h2TDitJYps 16 minutes ago DYLAKK #Fauci: #Football possible with ample testing https://t.co/k80T84UMf5 24 minutes ago