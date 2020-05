Recent related videos from verified sources Piers Morgan Tears Into Boris Johnson Over Lockdown Address



Piers Morgan took Boris Johnson to task at the beginning of Good Morning Britain, saying that the PM's televised address on Sunday evening offered no clarity. Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO Duration: 00:26 Published 14 hours ago Piers Morgan tests negative for coronavirus



'Good Morning Britain' presenter Piers Morgan has tested negative for coronavirus but won't return to the breakfast show until his doctor says so. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:16 Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Piers Morgan makes demand that would block West Brom promotion West Brom news includes Piers Morgan calling for 2019/20 season to be cancelled as WBA eye promotion to the Premier League

Lichfield Mercury 5 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this One News Page (United Kingdom) Piers Morgan makes three-word demand that could see Villa survive: https://t.co/KoIgLImZmb 3 hours ago