Kyle Walker deepens Southgate rift by failing to apologise to England boss Monday, 11 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

EXCLUSIVE Kyle Walker has failed to apologise to England manager Gareth Southgate for flouting lockdown rules despite contacting Man City fans and manager Pep Guardiola EXCLUSIVE Kyle Walker has failed to apologise to England manager Gareth Southgate for flouting lockdown rules despite contacting Man City fans and manager Pep Guardiola 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this