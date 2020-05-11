Global  

‘I don’t give a f*** about the nation’s morale’ – Tottenham defender Danny Rose slams Premier League ‘Project Restart’ plans amid coronavirus pandemic

talkSPORT Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Danny Rose has called the Premier League’s plans to restart the season a ‘f***ing joke’ amid the coronavirus pandemic. The ‘Project Restart’ proposal aims to resume top-flight football in the UK on June 12, despite the deadly disease claiming more than 280,000 lives worldwide so far. Premier League matches have been suspended since March 13, […]
