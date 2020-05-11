‘I don’t give a f*** about the nation’s morale’ – Tottenham defender Danny Rose slams Premier League ‘Project Restart’ plans amid coronavirus pandemic

Monday, 11 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Danny Rose has called the Premier League’s plans to restart the season a ‘f***ing joke’ amid the coronavirus pandemic. The ‘Project Restart’ proposal aims to resume top-flight football in the UK on June 12, despite the deadly disease claiming more than 280,000 lives worldwide so far. Premier League matches have been suspended since March 13, […] 👓 View full article

