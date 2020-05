SportsAlert New post: Boxing legend Mike Tyson posts training video and signs off with ‘I’m back’ amid trilogy fight plans with https://t.co/xFsedAwMRy 19 minutes ago FromAKBBackToAKB Mike Tyson:- lauded as an absolute legend because he was good in a boxing ring. Ok, fine. So why are people forgi… https://t.co/q4zuoPTVLF 31 minutes ago Oscar Miller Boxing legend Mike Tyson says ‘I’m back’ in training video amid Evander Holyfield trilogy fight rumours https://t.co/4gUFOfEyXD #boxing 37 minutes ago Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Boxing legend Mike Tyson says ‘I’m back’ in training video amid Evander Holyfield trilogy fight rumours… https://t.co/jfq8rMG5Ek 44 minutes ago OSUBasketballJunkie RT @247Sports: Boxing legend "Iron" Mike Tyson eyes potential return to the ring. "I'm Back!" https://t.co/1LDQSUYcOv https://t.co/hy4S… 1 hour ago 247Sports Boxing legend "Iron" Mike Tyson eyes potential return to the ring. "I'm Back!" https://t.co/1LDQSUYcOv https://t.co/hy4SBWjEx2 1 hour ago Josh Harvey Boxing legend Mike Tyson prepares for potential return https://t.co/42IpByzcYq via @247sports 2 hours ago Money Mitch2.0 RT @nzherald: American boxing legend Mike Tyson has responded to an offer to fight in Australia — and he hasn't pulled any punches. https:… 2 hours ago