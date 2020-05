You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Chris Broussard: I believe the Warriors could win a championship in the next 3 years



Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Chris Broussard after Klay Thompson was quoted that it 'kills him inside' when people say the Warriors dynasty is over. With the loss of Kevin Durant to the.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:59 Published 5 days ago Colin Cowherd: Kevin Durant did not confront his issues with the Warriors — He ran instead



In a recent video, Draymond Green talked about his issues with old Golden State Warriors teammate Kevin Durant. Hear why Colin Cowherd believes that KD never properly handled his departure from the.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:51 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this