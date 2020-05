Danny Rose leads players’ revolt and labels PL’s ‘Project Restart’ as ‘b*******s’ Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Danny Rose has branded plans to bring Premier League football back next month as "b******s"



Tweets about this èdu™ RT @TEAMtalk: “I don’t give a f*** about the nation’s morale, bro, people’s lives are at risk." https://t.co/twKZErIjvX 2 hours ago TEAMtalk “I don’t give a f*** about the nation’s morale, bro, people’s lives are at risk." https://t.co/twKZErIjvX 2 hours ago SportingGALE Danny Rose leads players’ revolt and labels PL’s ‘Project Restart’ as ‘b*******s’ https://t.co/5m5rW3BqzA via… https://t.co/3zGd5OIjdw 2 hours ago