Irish teenager questioned by Gardai over racist abuse of Arsenal legend Ian Wright on social media
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 () An Garda Síochána, the police force of Republic of Ireland, have launched an investigation into the vile racist abuse Ian Wright suffered on social media on Monday. Wright revealed in a series of posts on Twitter that he has been subjected to despicable online abuse. The former Arsenal and England striker was sent a number […]
