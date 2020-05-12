Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Irish teenager questioned by Gardai over racist abuse of Arsenal legend Ian Wright on social media

talkSPORT Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
An Garda Síochána, the police force of Republic of Ireland, have launched an investigation into the vile racist abuse Ian Wright suffered on social media on Monday. Wright revealed in a series of posts on Twitter that he has been subjected to despicable online abuse. The former Arsenal and England striker was sent a number […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Academic warns racist abuse might escalate after lockdown [Video]

Academic warns racist abuse might escalate after lockdown

Rising levels of racist abuse, which forced people of Chinese heritage to withdraw from UK society before the lockdown, is likely to escalate when it lifts, an academic has warned. Chinese people have..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published
Panic ensues as balcony 'shooter' fires imitation guns [Video]

Panic ensues as balcony 'shooter' fires imitation guns

Chaos broke out in Chatham, UK, after a man appeared to fire multiple guns from the top-floor balcony of a luxury apartment building. In since-deleted social media posts, the suspect, in his 30s,..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:12Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Ian Wright: Social media abuse towards women's football is abhorrent

Former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright says women's football deserves more support and backing.
BBC Sport Also reported by •Daily StarBBC News

Tierney responds to Arteta's comments about his Arsenal future

Latest Arsenal news includes reaction from Kieran Tierney to what head coach Mikel Arteta said about him to Gunners legend Ian Wright
Football.london


Tweets about this

sportsalertnews

SportsAlert New post: Irish teenager questioned by Gardai over racist abuse of Arsenal legend Ian Wright on social media https://t.co/ZNmVja3LnQ 1 hour ago