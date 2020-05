Recent related videos from verified sources Indian officials halt train to track coronavirus suspect who refused to quarantine



Officials halted a train in India to track a man who had defied an order to quarantine himself. The man, Akshay Kumar Singh, who lives in Russia, had been screened and stamped on his hand at the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:34 Published on March 25, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Pullela Gopichand wants BWF to come up with radical solutions India's national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand wants BWF to come up with radical solutions to restart the sport smoothly in a post COVID-19 world, suggesting...

Mid-Day 1 week ago



After visiting ailing grandmother in Guntur, Pullela Gopichand placed under quarantine for 14 days India's Chief National Coach of badminton, Pullela Gopichand has been put under 14 days quarantine period by the Telangana authorities after his return from...

DNA 6 days ago



