Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

UFC fighter Kelvin Gastelum is free to fight again having served a five-month ban for breaching anti-doping regulations for a second time. The United States Anti-Doping Agency announced on Monday that Gastelum, the former middleweight title contender, was initially handed a nine-month ban after testing positive for cannabis, but the suspension was reduced by four […] 👓 View full article