Civil aviation ministry on post-lockdown flights

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
Filling up of a questionnaire related to Covid-19, carrying no cabin baggage and using Aarogya Setu app might well be among the requirements for air passengers during the initial phase after resumption of commercial flights. The civil aviation ministry has come out with a draft SOP for restarting commercial air passenger services in the country.
