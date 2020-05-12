Civil aviation ministry on post-lockdown flights

Post of Asia Airlines will restart domestic passenger flights from May 25: Civil Aviation Ministry https://t.co/LE1xgOxe31 4 hours ago Indian Eagle Here's how airports are gearing up for resumption of domestic flight operations from May 25, announced by Civil Avi… https://t.co/CYKS0Xl0Bs 6 hours ago saumyashree mishra RT @Nikhbprakash: @HardeepSPuri @FinMinIndia Sir, it's very saddening, that you have nothing to post about your ministry. Pls tweet/retweet… 4 days ago Nikhil B @HardeepSPuri @FinMinIndia Sir, it's very saddening, that you have nothing to post about your ministry. Pls tweet/r… https://t.co/PqMBwEdCNT 4 days ago Binay Basnet RT @nepaltourismb: NTB presented today, May 14, 2020, the draft of Tourism Sector HHS (health, hygiene, and sanitation) Protocol in prepara… 6 days ago Nepal Tourism Board NTB presented today, May 14, 2020, the draft of Tourism Sector HHS (health, hygiene, and sanitation) Protocol in pr… https://t.co/WLXzaHmn05 6 days ago Krishnanunni Post lockdown flights: Aviation Ministry proposes SOP for airlines, suggests detailed questionnaire for pas...… https://t.co/H1xlsOxv8Z 6 days ago holidayinspector Post lockdown flights: Aviation Ministry proposes SOP for airlines, suggests detailed questionnaire for p... https://t.co/LI5QFgFtSe 1 week ago