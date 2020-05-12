Civil aviation ministry on post-lockdown flights

Tuesday, 12 May 2020 () Filling up of a questionnaire related to Covid-19, carrying no cabin baggage and using Aarogya Setu app might well be among the requirements for air passengers during the initial phase after resumption of commercial flights. The civil aviation ministry has come out with a draft SOP for restarting commercial air passenger services in the country.
As airlines brace up to resume domestic operations from May 25, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri stated that keeping middle seat vacant to ensure social distancing is not viable. "It's..
Briefing on the aviation industry in lockdown 4.0, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed that only a small percentage of domestic flights will operate from May 25. "Domestic flights..