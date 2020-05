You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources "Dembele-esque", "Superb", "I wish" - Loads of Spurs fans react as fresh transfer report emerges Tottenham Hotspur fans react as fresh reports emerge linking them with a move for Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Football FanCast 3 days ago



"Nooo", "Terrible", "Gomes 2.0" - Loads of Spurs fans slam "dodgy" 24 y/o star as report emerges Tottenham Hotspur fans aren't impressed with reports linking them with a move for Lille shot-stopper Mike Maignan this summer.

Football FanCast 2 days ago





Tweets about this