You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Justin Gaethje and Jairzinho Rozenstruik tipped to thrive at UFC 249 – but Dan Hardy worries for Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Dan Hardy believes Justin Gaethje and Jairzinho Rozenstruik could be the biggest beneficiaries of fighting in an empty arena at UFC 249. However, the former...

talkSPORT 6 days ago



Teixeira dominant in fifth-round TKO of Smith Light heavyweight Glover Teixeira defeated Anthony Smith by TKO in the fifth round Wednesday night in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Jacksonville, Florida.

ESPN 1 hour ago





Tweets about this