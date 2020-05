You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Thailand storms: Moment tornado blows over concrete posts and metal huts



This is the terrifying moment a tornado whipped up clouds of dust and blew over concrete posts during storms in Thailand on Monday (April 13). Drivers were shocked when the swirling vortex moved.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:39 Published on April 14, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Tessitore, McFarland out of Monday Night Football booth: report The tandem of Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland won't return to ESPN's "Monday Night Football" broadcast booth, according to media reporter Richard Deitsch of...

CBC.ca 1 week ago



Giants scheduled to open 2020 season against Steelers on Monday Night Football In schedule released by the NFL, the Giants have one other Monday night game when they host the Bucs and Tom Brady on Nov. 2.

Newsday 1 week ago





Tweets about this