Recent related news from verified sources Verstappen tips Sainz over Ricciardo for Vettel's seat Red Bull's Max Verstappen reckons Spaniard Carlos Sainz is more likely to replace Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari next year than Daniel Ricciardo.

Reuters 5 hours ago



Sport24.co.za | Verstappen rules out Ricciardo move to Ferrari Max Verstappen suggested on Tuesday that he didn't think Daniel Ricciardo would move to Italian Formula One outfit Ferrari next season.

News24 4 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this