Lockdown 4.0 in new form, with new rules: PM

Tuesday, 12 May 2020 () Lockdown 4.0 will be completely different and will have new rules. I am confident that we will, while fighting the virus by following the rules, move forward, PM Modi said, adding the new rules, based on the suggestions from chief ministers, would be announced before May 18.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12 addressed the nation. While addressing he said, "Scientists say that Corona will be a part of our lives for a very long time. But we can't let our lives remain confined around Corona. We will wear masks and maintain social distancing but we will not let it...