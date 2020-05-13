Global  

Big Show tells unbelievable Hulk Hogan-Andre the Giant story on WrestleMania 3 Watch Party

FOX Sports Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
Big Show tells unbelievable Hulk Hogan-Andre the Giant story on WrestleMania 3 Watch PartyBig Show reveals an incredible story about Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant. After Hogan, in an attempt to impress a flight attendant, showboated on the plane, Andre the Giant took exception. He decided to defecate on Hogan during their upcoming match.
