Big Show tells unbelievable Hulk Hogan-Andre the Giant story on WrestleMania 3 Watch Party

Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Big Show reveals an incredible story about Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant. After Hogan, in an attempt to impress a flight attendant, showboated on the plane, Andre the Giant took exception. He decided to defecate on Hogan during their upcoming match.


