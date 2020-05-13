Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari fall out

Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel on Tuesday announced his dramatic departure from Ferrari at the end of the season, saying there was no "common desire" to work together any more. The team named no replacement for the German, who dominated F1 with Red Bull before switching to the Italian marque in...


