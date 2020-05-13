Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari fall out

Wednesday, 13 May 2020 () Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel on Tuesday announced his dramatic departure from Ferrari at the end of the season, saying there was no "common desire" to work together any more. The team named no replacement for the German, who dominated F1 with Red Bull before switching to the Italian marque in...
Sebastian Vettel will leave Ferrari at the end of the 2020 season after the two parties came to a mutual agreement to part ways. Vettel joined the Italian marque in 2015 but has been unable to replicate the form from his Red Bull days, where he was crowned world champion on four occasions.