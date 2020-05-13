Global  

Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari fall out

Mid-Day Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari fall outFour-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel on Tuesday announced his dramatic departure from Ferrari at the end of the season, saying there was no "common desire" to work together any more. The team named no replacement for the German, who dominated F1 with Red Bull before switching to the Italian marque in...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Sebastian Vettel to leave Ferrari at end of season

Sebastian Vettel to leave Ferrari at end of season 00:44

 Sebastian Vettel will leave Ferrari at the end of the 2020 season after the two parties came to a mutual agreement to part ways. Vettel joined the Italian marque in 2015 but has been unable to replicate the form from his Red Bull days, where he was crowned world champion on four occasions.

Formula 1: Sebastian Vettel to leave Ferrari at end of season after contract talks break down

Sebastian Vettel will leave Ferrari at the end of the 2020 Formula 1 season, it has been confirmed. Vettel, the four-time world champion, had been in contract...
talkSPORT

F1 News: Sebastian Vettel set to leave Ferrari at end of 2020

Sebastian Vettel is set to leave Ferrari at the end of the 2020 Formula 1 season after talks over a new contract broke down, according to sources
Autosport

