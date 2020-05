Shane Warne: I still care about Elizabeth Hurley Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Former Australia cricketer Shane Warne, who enjoyed a romantic alliance with British actor Elizabeth Hurley from 2010 to 2013, has said that he still cares for her and fondly recalled the time they spent together.



In a documentary series titled, A Week With Warnie to be aired on Foxtel, Shane, 50, said he is sad that his... 👓 View full article

