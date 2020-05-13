Jaap Stam sends clear message to Man United about key midfielder

Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Jaap Stam has told Manchester United to do what they can to keep Paul Pogba happy at Old Trafford. The midfielder’s situation at the club has been a constant source of speculation over the last few months, with Pogba having been constantly linked with a move away from Old Trafford. The speculation about Pogba’s future […]



