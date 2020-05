Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Prolific Australia batsman Steve Smith has been keep himself busy with various activities as he spends time with his family during the forced break amid ... Prolific Australia batsman Steve Smith has been keep himself busy with various activities as he spends time with his family during the forced break amid coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, he posted a video of himself on Instagram, trying his hand at the latte art. In the video, Smith is seen trying to pour a fern design over his 👓 View full article