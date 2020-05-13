Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Chelsea FC are “determined” to keep academy star Charlie Webster at the west London club and are planning to offer him a professional contract, according to reports in the British media. The Daily Telegraph is reporting that the Blues are keen to secure the future of the teenager after he was linked with a move […]



The post Chelsea FC ‘determined’ to keep promising 16-year-old at the club – report appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

