Evander Holyfield responds to Mike Tyson Instagram video with own workout and declares ‘I’m back’ ahead of possible fight

talkSPORT Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
Evander Holyfield responded to Mike Tyson with a declaration of his own. The Real Deal posted a video of him in the gym and signed off with ‘I’m back’ much like Tyson a day earlier. Writing on Instagram, the 57-year-old Holyfield said: “My 1st week back in the gym and I feel great. I’m looking […]
Mike Tyson declares ‘I’m back’ after Evander Holyfield says he would be open to trilogy fight

Mike Tyson declares ‘I’m back’ after Evander Holyfield says he would be open to trilogy fightFormer-world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson continued to tease boxing fans about a possible return to the ring by posting another training video on Instagram on...
Boxing legend Mike Tyson says ‘I’m back’ in training video amid Evander Holyfield trilogy fight rumours

Mike Tyson has teased a boxing return by saying ‘I’m back’ in an Instagram post. The former undisputed world heavyweight champion uploaded a video of...
