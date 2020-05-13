Evander Holyfield responds to Mike Tyson Instagram video with own workout and declares ‘I’m back’ ahead of possible fight
Wednesday, 13 May 2020 () Evander Holyfield responded to Mike Tyson with a declaration of his own. The Real Deal posted a video of him in the gym and signed off with ‘I’m back’ much like Tyson a day earlier. Writing on Instagram, the 57-year-old Holyfield said: “My 1st week back in the gym and I feel great. I’m looking […]
Mike Tyson Posts Training Video Montage Declaring 'I'm Back' Tyson shared the video on Instagram on Monday. The 53-year-old boxing legend is seen aggressively working the mitts with his trainer, landing swift blow after blow. At the end of the video, he looks at the camera and says, "I'm back." It is...