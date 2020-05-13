Global  

What happened in Mike Tyson’s last fight? Legend quit on his stool after trying to break Kevin McBride’s arm

talkSPORT Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
“Despite the prevailing opinion that Mike Tyson is shot, unfocussed and undisciplined, this has elements of a short, painful night for Kevin McBride.” These were the words of SHOWTIME commentator Steve Albert as he introduced their pay-per-view offering from Washington DC on June 11, 2005. ‘Iron Mike’ was 38 years old, had been knocked out […]
