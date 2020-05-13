Global  

Juan Foyth to Barcelona? Tottenham defender's agent casts doubt over future under Jose Mourinho but will talk to club first

talkSPORT Wednesday, 13 May 2020
Juan Foyth’s agent has suggested the Tottenham defender has no future under Jose Mourinho. The 22-year-old has played just three times since Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs manager last November. His last appearance came in a 2-2 draw with Norwich on December 28, when he was hauled off at half-time for making a mistake […]
