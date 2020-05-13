Juan Foyth to Barcelona? Tottenham defender’s agent casts doubt over future under Jose Mourinho but will talk to club first
Wednesday, 13 May 2020 () Juan Foyth’s agent has suggested the Tottenham defender has no future under Jose Mourinho. The 22-year-old has played just three times since Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs manager last November. His last appearance came in a 2-2 draw with Norwich on December 28, when he was hauled off at half-time for making a mistake […]
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho volunteers to help deliver food to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where it will be given to those in need in the local area during the coronavirus outbreak. The stadium..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:59Published
There has been a lot of talk recently about the prospects for the future of Juan Foyth at Tottenham Hotspur. Apparently, Barcelona are interested in the young... SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Football.london