The PM CARES Fund Trust on Wednesday decided to allocate Rs 3,100 crore for fight against Covid-19, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement. Out of the Rs 3,100 crore, neatly Rs 2,000 crore will be earmarked for the purchase of ventilators and Rs 1,000 crore for care of migrant labourers, it said. πŸ‘“ View full article