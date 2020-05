Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Christian is a WWE legend and after his longtime tag team partner Edge returned this year, fans got to thinking… Could Captain Charisma made a dramatic return to WWE, too? Christian, 46, quietly retired from WWE in 2014 after a series of concussions and he has gotten into films and TV since. In fact, Christian, […] 👓 View full article