Dennis Rodman opens up on wild night of 'hotties and vodka' with Kim Jong-un

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
Dennis Rodman opens up on wild night of 'hotties and vodka' with Kim Jong-unNBA great Dennis Rodman has opened up on his relationship with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un which included wild drinking and karaoke session.Rodman, rated as one of the greatest rebounders in basketball, has visited Kim Jong-un...
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Shannon Sharpe: Dennis Rodman needs to stop, LeBron can be great on his own

Shannon Sharpe: Dennis Rodman needs to stop, LeBron can be great on his own 02:01

 When speaking of Michael Jordan's determination, Dennis Rodman was recently quoted saying, 'that's one area that helps MJ in the GOAT debate, LeBron doesn't have the desire to do win at any cost.' Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that this is not a fair assessment of LeBron.

