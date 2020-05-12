Dennis Rodman opens up on wild night of 'hotties and vodka' with Kim Jong-un
When speaking of Michael Jordan's determination, Dennis Rodman was recently quoted saying, 'that's one area that helps MJ in the GOAT debate, LeBron doesn't have the desire to do win at any cost.' Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that this is not a fair assessment of LeBron.
NBA legend Dennis Rodman dished on his longtime bromance with the North Korean despot — revealing how the pair partied with "hotties and vodka" when they...