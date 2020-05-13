Global  

49ers Fred Warner goes 1 Up 1 Down with Shannon Spake

FOX Sports Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
49ers Fred Warner goes 1 Up 1 Down with Shannon SpakeFresh off an appearance at Super Bowl LIV - 49ers Linebacker, Fred Warner, opens up about: studying Bobby Wagner’s game, gravitating towards the Mamba Mentality mindset, how to maintain training during quarantine, playing alongside his brother at BYU and more!
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: 49ers Fred Warner goes 1 Up 1 Down with Shannon Spake

49ers Fred Warner goes 1 Up 1 Down with Shannon Spake 08:20

