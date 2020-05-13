49ers Fred Warner goes 1 Up 1 Down with Shannon Spake

Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Fresh off an appearance at Super Bowl LIV - 49ers Linebacker, Fred Warner, opens up about: studying Bobby Wagner’s game, gravitating towards the Mamba Mentality mindset, how to maintain training during quarantine, playing alongside his brother at BYU and more! Fresh off an appearance at Super Bowl LIV - 49ers Linebacker, Fred Warner, opens up about: studying Bobby Wagner’s game, gravitating towards the Mamba Mentality mindset, how to maintain training during quarantine, playing alongside his brother at BYU and more! 👓 View full article

