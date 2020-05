Recent related videos from verified sources Barca and Real Madrid players undergo coronavirus tests



Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Ramos and Gareth Bale among La Liga stars attending medicals as league looks to resume individual training. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:08 Published 1 week ago Real squad reports for training



Real Madrid's players, including Wales forward Gareth Bale and former Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard, reported to the club's training ground in Valdebebas for medical testing as preparations.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:19 Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Real Madrid 'identify Bale replacement' to pave way for Newcastle transfer Newcastle have set their hopes high with an audacious swoop for Gareth Bale, who has had a nightmare season under Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid, but a transfer...

Daily Star 20 hours ago



Transfer gossip round-up - Three-way Bale fight, Liverpool and Arsenal in battle Real Madrid wantaway Gareth Bale is being linked with a move to Newcastle, Tottenham or Inter Miami, while Liverpool and Arsenal are set to go head-to-head for...

Daily Star 11 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this