Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sport Rich List 2020 as Lewis Hamilton becomes richest UK sportsman in history

Daily Star Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
Sport Rich List 2020 as Lewis Hamilton becomes richest UK sportsman in historyLewis Hamilton has topped the Sunday Times Rich List for 2020, with his wealth of £224m making him the wealthiest active UK sports star in the history of the list
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: UK’s wealthiest according to Sunday Times Rich List lose billions to pandemic

UK’s wealthiest according to Sunday Times Rich List lose billions to pandemic 00:42

 Interview with Robert Watts, the Compiler of The Sunday Times Rich List 2020. Britain’s super-rich have lost more than £54 billion in the past two months amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Sunday Times Rich List. Inventor Sir James Dyson is the richest person in the UK for the first...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lewis Hamilton tops Sunday Times Rich List among active sports stars [Video]

Lewis Hamilton tops Sunday Times Rich List among active sports stars

Lewis Hamilton is the most affluent active sports star in Rich List history with a £224 million fortune, according to the latest annual figures published by the Sunday Times. Rory McIlroy is the only..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
2020 Sunday Times Rich List for musicians [Video]

2020 Sunday Times Rich List for musicians

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sir Paul McCartney top the 2020 Sunday Times Rich List for musicians, with Barbadian singer Rihanna entering at three. Take a look at the top 10 list.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Paul Pogba named Premier League's wealthiest star in Sport Rich List 2020

Paul Pogba named Premier League's wealthiest star in Sport Rich List 2020Man Utd star Paul Pogba has been named as the Premier League's wealthiest star in The Sunder Times Sport Rich List, but Lewis Hamilton, David Beckham, and Rory...
Daily Star Also reported by •IndependentReutersBBC News

Sport24.co.za | Hamilton surges to the top of Sunday Times Rich List

Lewis Hamilton is the most affluent active sports star in Rich List history, according to the latest annual figures published by the UK's Sunday Times.
News24 Also reported by •IndependentReuters

Tweets about this