Sport Rich List 2020 as Lewis Hamilton becomes richest UK sportsman in history

Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Lewis Hamilton has topped the Sunday Times Rich List for 2020, with his wealth of £224m making him the wealthiest active UK sports star in the history of the list Lewis Hamilton has topped the Sunday Times Rich List for 2020, with his wealth of £224m making him the wealthiest active UK sports star in the history of the list 👓 View full article

