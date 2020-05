Quebec will allow non-contact sports like tennis and golf to resume Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

The changes will affect all of Quebec, including the greater Montreal area, said Quebec's junior education minister, Isabelle Charest, although physical-distancing rules must be respected and travel to other regions is discouraged. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this