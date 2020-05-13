Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Live: Train tickets till June 30 cancelled, full refund for passengers

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
India's Covid-19 death toll surged to 2,549 with the number of cases crossing the 78,000-mark. Meanwhile, the Indian railways has said that all tickets booked for regular passenger trains for travel on or before June 30 stand cancelled; passengers to get full refund. Stay here for all live updates
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Aarogya Setu app becomes 'travel pass' for special train passengers | Oneindia News

Aarogya Setu app becomes 'travel pass' for special train passengers | Oneindia News 02:38

 Coronavirus infections in India have crossed the 70,000 mark and death toll stands at 2,293; Railway starts limited passenger train operations in full capacity, Aarogya Setu app a must for those travelling; PM Modi hints at a lockdown 4.0 as states remain wary of a full lifting of curbs; Some states...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Train driver body slams a teen who officials say was assaulting staff [Video]

Train driver body slams a teen who officials say was assaulting staff

A commuter has captured 'Britain's hardest train driver' on film - body slamming a teen who officials say was assaulting staff. Passengers on the South Western Railway service from Farnham to..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:11Published
Isle of Wight Festival cancelled [Video]

Isle of Wight Festival cancelled

The Isle of Wight Festival has been cancelled for 2020. The annual music extravaganza held in Newport, Isle of Wight, was due to take place between June 11 and June 14, and be headlined by Lionel..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:46Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Regular train tickets cancelled till June 30, Shramik Specials to continue

The railways has also decided to cancel all old bookings for regular trains scheduled till June 30 and provide full refund for it.
Hindu

Passengers disallowed from train travel due to COVID-19 symptoms to get full refund, says Railways

The railways has also decided to cancel all old bookings for regular trains scheduled till June 30 and provide full refund for it.
Hindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this