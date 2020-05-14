Global  

Boxing: Possible Mike Tyson return raises questions for promoter Hearn

Zee News Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
British promoter Eddie Hearn says he would probably like to see former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson fight again but has questioned whether boxing should be encouraging a 53-year-old to get back in the ring.
