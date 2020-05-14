Boxing: Possible Mike Tyson return raises questions for promoter Hearn
Thursday, 14 May 2020 () British promoter Eddie Hearn says he would probably like to see former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson fight again but has questioned whether boxing should be encouraging a 53-year-old to get back in the ring.
Mike Tyson Posts Training Video Montage Declaring 'I'm Back' Tyson shared the video on Instagram on Monday. The 53-year-old boxing legend is seen aggressively working the mitts with his trainer, landing swift blow after blow. At the end of the video, he looks at the camera and says, "I'm back." It is...
T. J. Houshmandzadeh and social producer Darnell Smith join Whitlock and Wiley discuss whether they'd like to see Mike Tyson fight again. Hear why Whitlock says 'he's over it' and and would rather see..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:56Published