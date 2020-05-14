Global  

Sunday Times Rich List: Lewis Hamilton Britain's wealthiest sports star

BBC Sport Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton is named as Britain's wealthiest sports star on the 2020 Sunday Times Rich List.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Lewis Hamilton tops Sunday Times Rich List among active sports stars

Lewis Hamilton tops Sunday Times Rich List among active sports stars 00:56

 Lewis Hamilton is the most affluent active sports star in Rich List history with a £224 million fortune, according to the latest annual figures published by the Sunday Times. Rory McIlroy is the only other sports star to make the main Rich List rankings, having seen his fortune rise by £32m to...

