Sunday Times Rich List: Lewis Hamilton Britain's wealthiest sports star

Lewis Hamilton is the most affluent active sports star in Rich List history with a £224 million fortune, according to the latest annual figures published by the Sunday Times. Rory McIlroy is the only other sports star to make the main Rich List rankings, having seen his fortune rise by £32m to...
The top 10 richest stars who primarily reside in Britain have been revealed, including one unexpected entry…Rihanna! The Sunday Times Rich List was released... Just Jared Also reported by •Reuters India •Daily Star