From locker room to boardroom! La Liga stars who made the move upstairs after retiring Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

After hanging up their boots many footballers take traditional routes into media work or coaching. But these former La Liga stars turned presidents and club owners show another route is possible...



*David Beckham*



Another galactico turned team owner is David Beckham, who won many fans and the 2006/07 LaLiga title during his... After hanging up their boots many footballers take traditional routes into media work or coaching. But these former La Liga stars turned presidents and club owners show another route is possible...*David Beckham*Another galactico turned team owner is David Beckham, who won many fans and the 2006/07 LaLiga title during his πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this