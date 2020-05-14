Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UFC Fight Night sees Bruce Buffer shun Thiago Moises attempt to fist bump as announce takes no chances during coronavirus pandemic

talkSPORT Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Despite the stringent COVID-19 testing carried out by UFC on everyone involved in recent events, Bruce Buffer was taking no chances. The 62-year-old octagon announcer wore a face mask to perform his duties in Jacksonville and shunned Thiago Moises, who beat Michael Johnson in his lightweight fight, when he attempted to fist bump Buffer. Buffer […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

UFC fighter Joanne Calderwood keen on idea of title tilt on ‘fight island’ [Video]

UFC fighter Joanne Calderwood keen on idea of title tilt on ‘fight island’

Joanne Calderwood relishes the idea of her historic UFC title tilt against flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko taking place on Dana White’s mystery ‘fight island’. Calderwood is set to become..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published
UFC to Return May 9th in Florida [Video]

UFC to Return May 9th in Florida

The UFC plans to hold three events within an eight-day period in Florida, Dana White told ESPN on Friday

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

Recent related news from verified sources

UFC fighter Gabriel Benitez suffers gruesome cut to his shin which exposes the BONE during defeat to Omar Antonio Morales

Gabriel Benitez may forced to reconsider his move up to the 155lbs division after his UFC debut at lightweight ended in a gruesome injury. Benitez, who has spent...
talkSPORT

Teixeira batters Smith for TKO win in UFC Fight Night

Glover Teixeira defeated Anthony Smith with a fifth-round TKO in a one-sided light heavyweight bout that headlined the Ultimate Fighting Championship's Fight...
Reuters Also reported by •CBC.caIndependentSeattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this