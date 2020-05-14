Rams Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson on team's new uniforms: 'It just looks soft'
Thursday, 14 May 2020 (
15 hours ago)
Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson, who played for the Rams, called Los Angeles' new uniforms "soft" and said "it don't look like football."
Recent related videos from verified sources
Cuomo Under Fire For State Rebuilding Team Recently, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a team to help him rebuild his state, which has been devastated by CoronaVirus. According to Business Insider, Cuomo is tapping Bill Gates and former.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:40 Published 1 week ago
Cal Ripken Jr.'s Foundation Donates $100,000 To Feeding America Baltimore Orioles legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. has long avoided being on social media. That's why it was a surprise Tuesday morning to see the Hall of Famer pop up on Twitter with a.. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:24 Published on April 7, 2020
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this