Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharman on Thursday announced a Rs 70,000-crore boost to housing sector by extending the subsidy scheme for affordable housing for the middle income group. The credit-linked subsidy scheme for the middle income group with an annual income of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 18 lakh was operationalised from May 2017 and extended up to March 2020. 👓 View full article