STB☣☢ RT @Ry_Bass: I understand the health risks, but Blake Snell saying he’s not playing a shortened season “until I get mine” sounds incredibly… 51 seconds ago classical liberal https://t.co/SXNEQbWRkN talk about tone deaf?....this guy wont bother playing for half of his 7 million dollar salary? 1 minute ago Matt Boley Rays' Snell: Playing for reduced pay 'not worth it' https://t.co/eBVlsLfBV2 3 minutes ago Roxxs Fisher Well that’s playing for the ‘Love of the Game’ #basebball https://t.co/VeccHwRYIS 5 minutes ago Jim Salvie Rays' Snell: Playing for reduced pay 'not worth it' https://t.co/qLPeQK2Iez 8 minutes ago Rhys Stevens Being a Tampa Bay Rays fan hearing that Blake Snell will not play the 2020 season due to a reduced paycheck and the… https://t.co/wJWWXUajZa 8 minutes ago Matthew Johnson RT @CamCox12: Tampa Bay Rays pitcher and 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell says he refuses to play for reduced pay during the coron… 19 minutes ago TOM JAMES! Ending a sentence w/ "Know what I'm saying" is still a thing? Rays' Snell: Playing for reduced pay 'not worth it' R… https://t.co/mLSU208mR0 22 minutes ago