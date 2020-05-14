Global  

Man arrested for threatening to bomb Darlington Raceway

USATODAY.com Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Michael Avin has been arrested following an investigation into threatening messages left at Darlington Raceway. Season will resume Saturday.
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Kevin Harvick is prepping for Darlington Raceway when NASCAR returns on Sunday

Kevin Harvick is prepping for Darlington Raceway when NASCAR returns on Sunday 02:09

 Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Kevin Harvick, points leader and full-time driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford. Harvick talks the return of NASCAR, and how he's been preparing during the pandemic to win the Cup Sunday at the Darlington Raceway.

