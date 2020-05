Rychu Piątek nie tylko w świątek RT @PHortonF1: 2014 - Vettel leaves Red Bull, opening a seat for Sainz at STR 2020 - Vettel leaves Ferrari, opening a seat for Sainz 2018… 1 minute ago

Mark Barras-Damms @Dodd81 Vettel leaving Ferrari, Sainz replacing him, Ricciardo replacing Sainz at McLaren 2 minutes ago

el mench RT @ESPNF1: Daniel Ricciardo will join McLaren for the 2021 Formula One season, taking the place of Ferrari-bound Carlos Sainz. https://t.c… 5 minutes ago

The Race We wouldn't let a dramatic day in the #F1 driver market pass without a podcast! Sainz to Ferrari, Ricciardo to McL… https://t.co/MWtwpDhuBw 6 minutes ago

Capital Sport ‘It’s a dream’: Sainz to succeed Vettel at Ferrari as Ricciardo heads to McLaren https://t.co/uz6oET8dC2 7 minutes ago

Wagner Cabral RT @OfficialMinis: OFFICIAL: For 2021, Carlos Sainz will be the new driver for Scuderia Ferrari with Charles Leclerc as his teammate and Da… 7 minutes ago

Ryan Cheeseman RT @SkySportsF1: It's official! Carlos Sainz replacing Sebastian Vettel as Charles Leclerc's team-mate at Ferrari for 2021 With Daniel Ri… 8 minutes ago