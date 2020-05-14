Global  

Boxing: Evander Holyfield says he's ready to fight Mike Tyson in rematch

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Boxing: Evander Holyfield says he's ready to fight Mike Tyson in rematchFormer heavyweight world champion Evander Holyfield has sparked rumours about a potential rematch – nearly half a century later – with rival Mike Tyson.A day after Tyson shared a workout video declaring "I'm back", Holyfield followed...
