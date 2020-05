Recent related videos from verified sources NASCAR Set To Return To Homestead-Miami Speedway June 13-14 Without Fans



NASCAR and Homestead-Miami Speedway announced Thursday that the track will see live racing action again in just a few weeks. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:27 Published 12 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources NASCAR News: Further Cup Series races scheduled for June NASCAR has released more of its revised schedule for its coronavirus-delayed 2020 season, detailing events set to take place between 30 May and 21 June

Autosport 14 hours ago



NASCAR adds more races, visits to 5 tracks NASCAR has extended its schedule of races through June 21, as the series will return to Bristol, Atlanta, Martinsville, Homestead-Miami and Talladega.

ESPN 14 hours ago



