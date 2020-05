Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published 3 hours ago NFL Players Deandre Baker & Quinton Dunbar Accused Of Robbing Partygoers At Gunpoint 02:27 Two NFL players are wanted men in South Florida after the Miramar Police Department issued arrest warrants for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar who are accused of committing armed robbery.