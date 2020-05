Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

HOUSTON (AP) — Former major league manager and infielder Art Howe is in intensive care in a Houston hospital with the coronavirus . The 73-year-old Howe, best known as the manager of the "Moneyball" Oakland Athletics playoff teams in the late 1990s and early 2000s, confirmed to Houston TV station KPRC 2 on Thursday night he […]