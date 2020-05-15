Owen Hargreaves suggests Man United could sign 20-year-old this summer
|
Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
Manchester United have the resources to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho this summer despite the impact of coronavirus, according to BT Sport pundit Owen Hargreaves. The Dortmund forward has been linked with a move to Manchester United on a regular basis over the past 12 months or so following his fine performances for the […]
The post Owen Hargreaves suggests Man United could sign 20-year-old this summer appeared first on The Sport Review.