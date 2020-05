Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

The lockdown in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu will most likely be extended till May 31 as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise in both states. Tamil Nadu is likely to announce the extension but with some more easing of norms. In Maharashtra, the lockdown will be strictly implemented in red zones, especially in Mumbai, Pune, Malegaon and Pimpri-Chinchwad.