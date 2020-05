Recent related videos from verified sources Virgin Australia enters administration during the COVID-19 pandemic



Virgin Australia has entered administration during the COVID-19 pandemic after failing to secure a loan from the government. This footage was filmed in October 2018. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:05 Published 3 weeks ago Virgin Australia falls to virus crisis



Virgin Australia Holdings on Tuesday (April 21) succumbed to third-party led restructuring that could lead to a sale, making Australia's second-biggest airline the Asia-Pacific region's biggest victim.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:43 Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Bain, Brookfield, InterGlobe & BGH among Virgin Australia bidders - sources Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd is expected to receive as many as eight non-binding indicative offers from potential buyers on Friday, including Brookfield, Bain...

Reuters India 1 hour ago Also reported by • IndiaTimes

You Might Like

Tweets about this