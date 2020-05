Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Augsburg boss Heiko Herrlich will miss his side’s clash with Wolfsburg on Saturday after breaking lockdown restrictions to buy toothpaste. The Bundesliga returns this weekend – with live commentary of Schalke vs Borussia Dortmund on talkSPORT – and strict rules have been in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus . As well as comprehensive testing, […] 👓 View full article